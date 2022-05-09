Catch-22: There Aren't Enough Chips for Chip-Making Machines

The global chip shortage, which began in 2020, is likely to continue for longer than than we thought because chip manufacturers – and the 169 industries that Goldman Sachs says are dependent on them – are facing a new problem.

There's a shortage of chips required to build semiconductor manufacturing equipment – the machines that help make chips.

Intel's CEO, Pat Gelsinger, recently told CNBC that the company has revised its expectations for when the shortage will end.

"We believe the overall semiconductor shortage will now drift into 2024, from our earlier estimates in 2023, just because the shortages have now hit equipment and some of those factory ramps will be more challenged," he said.

“There’s this wishful thinking that by the end of 2022, supply will be balanced with demand. I just don’t see it," Tom Caulfield, CEO of chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries told The Wall Street Journal.