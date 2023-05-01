Over 14 Chat Apps Banned by Centre Over National Security Risk in J&K: Report

More than a dozen mobile apps have been reportedly banned by the central government, citing threats to India's national security.

In particular: The Centre issued the order to ban the apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, according to a report by News18 on Monday, 1 May. Here's the full list of 14 apps, as per the report:

Crypviser Enigma Safeswiss Wickrme Mediafire Briar BChat Nandbox Conion IMO Element Second line Zangi Threema

Between the lines: These apps were being used by terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir to spread propaganda and incite youths in the region, News18 reported citing anonymous sources.