Pay via BHIM UPI Payments App, Here’s How To Do It

Bharat Interface for Money, also known as BHIM, is a digital payment method that works on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system.

This digital payment method allows users to make various kinds of transactions without any hassle.

Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) assists users to request and send money with a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) on a real-time basis. It also allows users to scan QR codes to make transactions.

Users can send or receive money anytime they want with the help of BHIM. This digital payment method is accessible even during bank holidays so the users can easily make transactions.

The method of sending or receiving money via BHIM is extremely simple so everybody can use it. Users receive the amount instantly without facing any problem.

Bharat Interface for Money was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).