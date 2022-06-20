'Batterygate' Controversy: Apple Slapped With £750-Million Lawsuit

In January 2017, a new software update was rolled out for iPhones. One of the new features that came with this update was a power management tool that Apple claims was meant to increase the battery life of older devices such as the iPhone 6 and 7 which would have suffered battery degradation over the years.

However, what iPhone users were not aware of was that this power management tool underclocked their devices’ processors, decreasing their performance by up to 58 percent. Many users began noticing that their devices were slower and not performing that well after the update.

Apple faced major public backlash for throttling the performance on older devices without telling the users. To most people, this was a clear example of planned obsolescence, a tactic used to make users upgrade to a newer and more expensive device earlier than they otherwise would.