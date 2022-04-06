Apple WWDC 2022 Event Dates Announced, Check Details Here

Here's everything you need to know about the Apple WWDC event in 2022.
(Photo: Apple)
American tech giant Apple on Tuesday, 5 April, announced the dates for its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022. The event is scheduled to take place from 6 to 10 June 2022.
Apple WWDC is organised to showcase new innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Overall, the event will focus on new and upcoming developments by Apple.
"WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what’s possible," said Susan Prescott, Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing, Apple.
Apart from the online conference, Apple will also orgainse a special event for developers and students at Apple Park on 6 June. They will be hosted to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together.
Apple has also announced the challenge for this year's Swift Student Challenge programme, which supports the students who are interested in coding.
"For this year’s challenge, students from around the world are invited to create a Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of their choice, and they can submit their work through 25 April," reads the official press note released by Apple.
Students interested in Swift Student Challenge can apply for the same on Apple's Developer website: developer.apple.com.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)