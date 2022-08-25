Expert Report Says 5 Phones Had Malware, Doesn't Say Due to Pegasus: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 25 August, said that they have received the report filed by an expert panel that was appointed to probe the Pegasus spyware-related allegations in India.
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana also noted that the committee said that the Government of India has not cooperated.
The apex court revealed that the report was filed in three parts, out of which one part suggests a law to protect the right to privacy of citizens.
Two parts were submitted by a technical committee and another by an overseeing committee headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, Justice RV Raveendran.
Although the third part of the report will be available in public domain, the petitioners through their lawyers also sought a copy of the first two.
The CJI, however, said that "some members who submitted their phones" had requested that the full report not be made public.
"There is a request by members who have submitted the phones to not release the report, that is the problem. It is a huge report, let us see what portions we can give," Ramana added.
The matter was adjourned for four weeks.
The Pegasus controversy started in India on 18 July 2021, when The Wire and other international portals published reports about mobile phones being targeted by various governments through the NSO spyware.
The alleged list of targets included Congress's Rahul Gandhi, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, two serving Union Ministers, an ex-Election Commissioner, two registrars of the Supreme Court, an old number of a former judge, a close aide of a former Attorney General, and 40 journalists.
Although the Indian government claimed that no illegal interception had been done, it did not discuss the issue in either of the two houses despite repeated demands.
Several petitions seeking an independent probe into the matter were filed thereafter. Advocate ML Sharma, journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, were few among those who filed the pleas.
