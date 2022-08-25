Expert Report Says 5 Phones Had Malware, Doesn't Say Due to Pegasus: SC

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana also noted that the committee said that the Government of India has not cooperated.

The apex court revealed that the report was filed in three parts, out of which one part suggests a law to protect the right to privacy of citizens.

Two parts were submitted by a technical committee and another by an overseeing committee headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, Justice RV Raveendran.

Although the third part of the report will be available in public domain, the petitioners through their lawyers also sought a copy of the first two.

The CJI, however, said that "some members who submitted their phones" had requested that the full report not be made public.

"There is a request by members who have submitted the phones to not release the report, that is the problem. It is a huge report, let us see what portions we can give," Ramana added.

The matter was adjourned for four weeks.