Apple Event 2023: WWDC Date, Time, How to Watch Live & More Details

Apple WWDC 2023: The tech giant Apple has officially announced the schedule for its annual developer conference — the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The conference will take place from 5 June to 9 June 2023. The schedule confirms that Apple’s keynote will begin on 5 June at 10:30 PM IST in India.

At WWDC 2023, the company may announce about the launch of various products like iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS, its long-awaited AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more.

Let's check the official date and time for the Apple event- WWDC 2023. Also, know where can you watch the WWDC 2023 event live in India.