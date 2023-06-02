Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live: Download Scorecards on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC 10th 2023 Result Declared: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) announced the SSC 10th result today on Friday, 2 June 2023. This year, the overall pass percentage is 93.83 percent. Like last year, girls outshine boys with a pass percentage of 95.87 percent. The direct result link will be updated on the official website, mahahsscboard.in at 1 pm.

Candidates who took part in the Maharashtra Board 10th class examination this year can download and check the scorecards, merit list, pass percentage and other details on the aforementioned website.

This year, the MSBSHSE 10th board exams were conducted from 2 to 25 March. Approximately, 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls participated in the examination that was held across 5,033 exam centres of the state.

Earlier, MSBSHSE announced the HSC 12th final exam result on 25 May 2023 and the overall pass percentage was 91.25 percent. Follow this blog for latest updates on Maharashtra Board SSC 10th results 2023.