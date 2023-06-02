Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live: Download Scorecards on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live: Download Scorecards on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: MSBSHSE declared class 10 results today.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Updated:

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2023 News Live Updates.

|

(Photo: iStock)

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2023 News Live Updates.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

Maharashtra SSC 10th 2023 Result Declared: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) announced the SSC 10th result today on Friday, 2 June 2023. This year, the overall pass percentage is 93.83 percent. Like last year, girls outshine boys with a pass percentage of 95.87 percent. The direct result link will be updated on the official website, mahahsscboard.in at 1 pm.

Candidates who took part in the Maharashtra Board 10th class examination this year can download and check the scorecards, merit list, pass percentage and other details on the aforementioned website.

This year, the MSBSHSE 10th board exams were conducted from 2 to 25 March. Approximately, 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls participated in the examination that was held across 5,033 exam centres of the state.

Earlier, MSBSHSE announced the HSC 12th final exam result on 25 May 2023 and the overall pass percentage was 91.25 percent. Follow this blog for latest updates on Maharashtra Board SSC 10th results 2023.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2023: Pass Percentage of Mumbai Division

The overall pass percentage of Mumbai division is 93.66 percent in the Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2023:  District Wise Pass Percentage

Check out the district wise pass percentage in the Maharashtra Board 10th result 2023.

Amravati: 93.22 percent

Aurangabad: 93.25 percent

Kolhapur: 96.73 percent

Konkan: 98.11 percent (Highest)

Latur: 92.67 percent

Mumbai: 93.66 percent

Nashik: 92.67 percent

Nagpur: 92.05 percent (Lowest)

Pune: 95.64 percent

MSBSHSE Class 10th Result 2023: Number of Schools With 100 Percent Pass Percentage

In the Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023, almost 10,000 MSBSHSE affiliated schools have achieved 100 percent results.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2023: Overall Statistics

Number of candidates appeared in the exam: 15,29,096

Number of candidates passed the exam: 14,34,893

Overall pass percentage: 93.83 percent

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: Girls Outshine Boys

Like Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2023, girls performed better than the boys with a pass percentage of 95.87 percent.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: Active Direct Link 

Candidates who want to check their Maharashtra SSC 10th results today must know that the active direct link will be released at 1 pm.

Websites To Check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023

Follow below websites to download and check the Maharashtra Board Class 10 results.

  • mahresult.nic.in

  • sscresult.mkcl.org

  • msbshse.co.in

  • mahahsscboard.in.

  • ssc.mahresults.org.in

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: When and How To Check Scores

The MSBSHSE Class 10th result can be checked by following the below steps.

  • Go to the official website – mahresult.nic.in.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for downloading the Maharashtra SSC result 2023.

  • A login page will show up on the screen.

  • Enter the login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your result will appear on the screen.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: Nagpur Ranks Low

Nagpur division ranks lowest in the Maha Board class 10 results 2023 with a pass percentage of 92.05.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: Konkan District Tops the Result

Konkan district tops thye Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2023 with 98.11 percentage.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage of Maharashtra Board class 10 exam result is 93.83 percent, including the following:

Girls: 95.87 percent

Boys: 92.06 percent

Physically Challenged: 92.49 percent

Maharashtra SSC Results 2023: Releasing Soon

The MSBSHSE will release the Maharashtra Board class 10 result anytime soon now on the official website. The direct link will be activated at 1 pm.

MSBSHSE 10th Results 2023: Marks Verification Dates

Candidates can submit the online application for marks verification from 3 to 12 June 2023 if they have any doubts.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Date and Time

The Maharashtra board 10th result will be declared today on 2 June 2023 at 1 pm.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023: Passing Criteria

To qualify the Maharashtra board class 10 exam, candidates need to score at least 35 percent marks in each subject. Candidates who will fail to do so will have to appear in the supplementary examination, the dates of which will be notified separately.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How To Get Marksheets?

Once the Maha Board results are declared, candidates can get the original marksheets from their respective schools.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023: Number of Candidates

Approximately, 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls participated in the Maha board examination that was held across 5,033 exam centres of the state.

MSBSHSE 10th Results 2023: Exam Dates

This year, the MSBSHSE 10th board exams were conducted from 2 to 25 March.

Maha Board 10th Results 2023: Login Credentials

To Check the Maharashtra Board Class 10 results 2023, candidates must keep following login details handy.

Mother's Name

Seat Number

Examination Roll Number

All these details are mentioned on the Maharashtra Board SSC 10th admit card 2023.

Maharashtra State Board SSC Results 2023: Division-wise Results

The MSBSHSE Class 10 result will be declared for following divisions:

  • Aurangabad

  • Amravati

  • Kolhapur

  • Konkan

  • Latur

  • Mumbai

  • Nagpur

  • Nashik

  • Pune

How To Check MSBSHSE Class 10th Result

The MSBSHSE Class 10th result can be checked by following the below steps.

  • Go to the official website – mahresult.nic.in.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for downloading the Maharashtra SSC result 2023.

  • A login page will show up on the screen.

  • Enter the login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your result will appear on the screen.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

Websites To Check Maharashtra SSC Results 2023

Follow below websites to download and check the Maharashtra Board Class 10 results.

  • mahresult.nic.in

  • sscresult.mkcl.org

  • msbshse.co.in

  • mahahsscboard.in.

  • ssc.mahresults.org.in

Published: 02 Jun 2023,11:30 AM IST

