Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live: Download Scorecards on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2023 News Live Updates.
(Photo: iStock)
Maharashtra SSC 10th 2023 Result Declared: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) announced the SSC 10th result today on Friday, 2 June 2023. This year, the overall pass percentage is 93.83 percent. Like last year, girls outshine boys with a pass percentage of 95.87 percent. The direct result link will be updated on the official website, mahahsscboard.in at 1 pm.
Candidates who took part in the Maharashtra Board 10th class examination this year can download and check the scorecards, merit list, pass percentage and other details on the aforementioned website.
This year, the MSBSHSE 10th board exams were conducted from 2 to 25 March. Approximately, 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls participated in the examination that was held across 5,033 exam centres of the state.
Earlier, MSBSHSE announced the HSC 12th final exam result on 25 May 2023 and the overall pass percentage was 91.25 percent. Follow this blog for latest updates on Maharashtra Board SSC 10th results 2023.
The overall pass percentage of Mumbai division is 93.66 percent in the Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023.
Check out the district wise pass percentage in the Maharashtra Board 10th result 2023.
Amravati: 93.22 percent
Aurangabad: 93.25 percent
Kolhapur: 96.73 percent
Konkan: 98.11 percent (Highest)
Latur: 92.67 percent
Mumbai: 93.66 percent
Nashik: 92.67 percent
Nagpur: 92.05 percent (Lowest)
Pune: 95.64 percent
In the Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023, almost 10,000 MSBSHSE affiliated schools have achieved 100 percent results.
Number of candidates appeared in the exam: 15,29,096
Number of candidates passed the exam: 14,34,893
Overall pass percentage: 93.83 percent
Like Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2023, girls performed better than the boys with a pass percentage of 95.87 percent.
Candidates who want to check their Maharashtra SSC 10th results today must know that the active direct link will be released at 1 pm.
Follow below websites to download and check the Maharashtra Board Class 10 results.
mahresult.nic.in
sscresult.mkcl.org
msbshse.co.in
mahahsscboard.in.
ssc.mahresults.org.in
The MSBSHSE Class 10th result can be checked by following the below steps.
Go to the official website – mahresult.nic.in.
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for downloading the Maharashtra SSC result 2023.
A login page will show up on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
Nagpur division ranks lowest in the Maha Board class 10 results 2023 with a pass percentage of 92.05.
Konkan district tops thye Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2023 with 98.11 percentage.
The overall pass percentage of Maharashtra Board class 10 exam result is 93.83 percent, including the following:
Girls: 95.87 percent
Boys: 92.06 percent
Physically Challenged: 92.49 percent
The MSBSHSE will release the Maharashtra Board class 10 result anytime soon now on the official website. The direct link will be activated at 1 pm.
Candidates can submit the online application for marks verification from 3 to 12 June 2023 if they have any doubts.
The Maharashtra board 10th result will be declared today on 2 June 2023 at 1 pm.
To qualify the Maharashtra board class 10 exam, candidates need to score at least 35 percent marks in each subject. Candidates who will fail to do so will have to appear in the supplementary examination, the dates of which will be notified separately.
Once the Maha Board results are declared, candidates can get the original marksheets from their respective schools.
Approximately, 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls participated in the Maha board examination that was held across 5,033 exam centres of the state.
This year, the MSBSHSE 10th board exams were conducted from 2 to 25 March.
To Check the Maharashtra Board Class 10 results 2023, candidates must keep following login details handy.
Mother's Name
Seat Number
Examination Roll Number
All these details are mentioned on the Maharashtra Board SSC 10th admit card 2023.
The MSBSHSE Class 10 result will be declared for following divisions:
Aurangabad
Amravati
Kolhapur
Konkan
Latur
Mumbai
Nagpur
Nashik
Pune
Follow below websites to download and check the Maharashtra Board Class 10 results.
