Amazon’s 10th Prime Day 2024: Start Date, End Date, Offers, Discounts, and More

Amazon Prime Day 2024: E-commerce giant Amazon is back with another version of Prime Day Event. This will be the 10th Prime Day for customers in which they can avail amazing discounts and offers on popular brands like Clinique, Allbirds, Sony, KitchenAid, and more. The Amazon’s 10th Prime Day event will start on 16 July and will end on 17 July 2024. Prime members will get exclusive access to millions of great deals on different product categories.

'Prime Day is a celebration of the value we bring to members all year long, and features millions of deals across more than 35 product categories as well as discounts on Amazon devices, quality entertainment, groceries, travel, and more during the event,' said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime.

Let us check out the deals, offers, discounts on different products during the upcoming Amazon 10th Prime Day 2024.