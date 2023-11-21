Amazon Black Friday Sale 2023: Amazon Prime Membership Offers to Know; Details

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2023 is scheduled to take place on 24 November.
(Photo: iStock)
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2023 is set to take place on 24 November. People can avail different offers and discounts during the sale. It is important to note that Amazon Prime members can enjoy exclusive benefits during the Black Friday Sale. We will state the important details for people who have an Amazon Prime membership.
One can buy different electronic devices such as earbuds, iPhones, etc, during the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2023 at discounted rates. Amazon Prime members can not only take advantage of the discounts but also receive exclusive benefits that are not available to free members. You must read till the end to know about the offers for buyers holding Prime membership subscriptions.
Let's go through the exclusive perks that Amazon Prime membership subscribers can use during the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2023. Make sure to subscribe for Prime membership if you want to enjoy the offers.
Free Same-day Delivery for Eligible Items
If there's an item you want to receive immediately, check if it's available for same-day delivery and order it. To know whether a product is available, look for delivery that is marked as "Prime Free Same-Day" while adding items to your cart.
Schedule Shipping Dates
Another benefit that Amazon Prime members can enjoy during the sale is to schedule shipping dates according to their convenience.
Buyers know that Amazon offers free two-day shipping but members can also choose a shipping date during checkout. Amazon Prime members can order multiple items and get them delivered on the same day.
Early Access to Deals
Amazon Prime members will get early access to the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2023. Non-Prime members can check the deals and offers on the scheduled date.
According to the latest details, Prime members can go through the deals one day before the Black Friday sale date.
Send Gifts to Prime Members Without Addresses
If you want to send gifts to someone with a Prime membership, you can do so even without providing their home address. You must make sure to enter the phone number or e-mail address registered with the Prime account of the receiver.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)