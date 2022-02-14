After Banning Drone Imports, Govt Scraps Drone Pilot License Requirement

A day after the Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced its decision to ban the import of drones, the civil aviation ministry on Friday, 11 February, scrapped the requirement of drone pilot licences for operating drones in India.

The Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) issued by a DGCA-approved drone school through the single window DigitalSky Platform will now be sufficient for operating a drone in the country, officials told Mint.

This certificate won't be required for operating a drone up to 2 kg for non-commercial purposes. RPC and DigitalSky Platform were both set up by the government last month.