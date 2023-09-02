Aditya L1 Launch Today: Where To Watch Live Streaming of This Solar Mission?

The launch of the historic first space based Indian Solar mission Aditya L1 by ISRO is scheduled to take place today on Saturday, 2 September 2023 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The onboarding of Aditya L1 on PSLV took place on Friday, 1 September 2023.

The success of Aditya L1 mission will be a great milestone for India because it will be counted among the few countries that have completed the Solar mission without any fail.

After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of Moon, Indians are rooting for the Aditya L1 mission. The Aditya L1 Solar Observatory spacecraft has been specifically designed to explore different solar activities in real time, and their influence on space weather.