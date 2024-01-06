ISRO's Aditya L-1 Enters Final Orbit; 'Yet Another Landmark,' Says PM Modi

Aditya L-1 launch: ISRO launched the Aditya L1 Solar Observatory spacecraft on 2 September 2023 to explore the different solar activities in real-time and their influence on space weather.
(Photo: ISRO/The Quint)
In a significant milestone for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Aditya-L1 – India's first dedicated solar mission – reached its final destination entering the halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1 (L1) on Saturday, 6 January.
On reaching its final destination, the spacecraft will be able to view the Sun without any eclipses.
What is Aditya L-1? After the success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO launched the Aditya L1 Solar Observatory spacecraft on 2 September 2023 to explore the different solar activities in real-time and their influence on space weather.
According to ISRO, the major objectives of Aditya L1 mission are:
Study of Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics.
Development, dynamics and origin of CMEs.
Identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona), which eventually leads to solar eruptive events.
Magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona.
Drivers for space weather (origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind).
Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares.
Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun.
The spacecraft was placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth.
"A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses. This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time," the ISRO had said.
The overall budget of Aditya L1 is expected to be Rs 400 crore.
"From Moon walk to Sun Dance! What a glorious turn of year for Bharat! Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi , yet another success story scripted by Team #ISRO. #AdityaL1 reaches its final orbit to discover the mysteries of Sun-Earth connection," tweeted Union Minister of State Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.
Congratulating ISRO scientists, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "This achievement is a testament to the vision, commitment and sincere efforts by our founders who made sure that India’s space research becomes a vital part of nation building and social development."
