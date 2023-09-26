Birth Certificate To Be Primary Document for Aadhaar, Driving License & More

Starting from 1 October 2023, birth certificates will serve as the primary document while applying for many services like Aadhaar Card, driving license, appointment to government jobs, marriage registration, admission into educational institutions, voter list preparation, passport issuance, and more.

While announcing the date of implementation of Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, the Union Home Ministry said, "It will help create database of registered births and deaths which eventually would ensure efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits and digital registration."