Tata Motors To Raise Prices of Passenger Vehicles From Today: Check Details Here

Tata Motors recently announced that it would increase the price range of its passenger vehicles (PVs) starting 1 May 2023. The average hike will be 0.6 percent, depending upon the model and variant of the vehicle.

The price increase occurs as a result of regulatory changes and an increase in overall input prices, both of which were largely absorbed by Tata Motors.

The company stated that "it is compelled to pass on some proportion of the increased costs through this hike."

Due to the adoption of BS6 Phase II norms, the company recently increased the costs of various vehicles including Tigor, Altroz, Tiago, and TATA Punch. Besides, it also increased the rates of passenger vehicles by 5 percent.