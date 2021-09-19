SpaceX | 4 Space Tourists Return to Earth After 3 Days in Orbit

Four space tourists on board the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely ended their trip with a splash down off Florida’s coast on Saturday, 18 September.
Four space tourists on board the SpaceX's Dragon capsule safely ended their trip with a splash down off Florida’s coast on Saturday, 18 September, completing the first-ever three-day mission in Earth’s orbit with no professional astronauts on board, news agency AP reported.
Their SpaceX capsule splashed down into the Atlantic just before sunset, close to where their chartered flight took off from.
“Your mission has shown the world that space is for all of us,” SpaceX Mission Control said on radio.
Referring to the prospect of a growing number of private flights, trip sponsor Jared Isaacman said, “It was a heck of a ride for us ... just getting started."
The previous two crew splashdowns of SpaceX, carrying astronauts for NASA, were in the Gulf of Mexico.
Thirty-eight-year-old Isaacman, an entrepreneur and an accomplished pilot, aimed to raise $200 million for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He donated $100 million himself and held a lottery for one of the four seats.
Joining him on the flight were 29-year-old Hayley Arceneaux, a St Jude physician assistant who was treated for bone cancer nearly two decades ago, and contest winners Chris Sembroski, 42, a data engineer in Washington, and 51-year-old Sian Proctor, a community college educator, scientist and artist from Arizona, AP reported.
The four space tourists spent six months training and preparing for potential emergencies during the flight — but there was no need to step in, officials said after their return.
Benji Reed, a SpaceX senior director said, “It was a very clean mission from start to finish.”
Moreover, Reed anticipates as many as six private flights a year for SpaceX, with four SpaceX flights already booked to carry paying customers to the space station, accompanied by former NASA astronauts. The first one is scheduled for next year with three businessmen paying $55 million apiece.
