South Korea to Fine Google $176.8 Million for Anti-Competitive Practice

South Korea's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday, 14 September, it had decided to fine global tech giant Google 207.4 billion won ($176.8 million) for its alleged abuse of the market dominance in the mobile operating system and app markets.

Since 2016, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has been looking into Google over allegations it obstructed local smartphone makers, such as Samsung Electronics Co, from using operating systems developed by rivals.

Google has hampered market competition by requiring smartphone makers to clinch an "anti-fragmentation agreement (AFA)" when they sign key contracts with Google over app store licenses and early access to OS, according to the regulator.

Under an AFA, device makers are not permitted to install modified versions of Android OS, known as "Android forks" on their products. They are also not allowed to develop their own Android forks.