Google Apologises for Showing Kannada as 'Ugliest Language', Plea Withdrawn

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, 8 September, disposed a petition, as withdrawn, which sought legal action against internet giant Google India, after a Google search showed that Kannada was the "ugliest language in India". The petitioner, the Anti Corruption Council of India Trust, decided to withdraw its petition as Google India had apologised on the issue.

A report in Bar and Bench quoted the bench as saying, "The contention of the petitioner is that later on, Google India tendered apology in the matter in terms of the content displayed on the website, assuring that such incidents will not take place in future."

The court then disposed of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The case was being heard by a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Magadum.