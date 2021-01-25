Signal App to Get ‘WhatsApp Like’ Features: See Details Here

Messaging app Signal has released a range of new features in its beta mode, which are designed to give its users a reassuringly familiar experience similar to that of WhatsApp.

The new features range from changing chat wallpapers, to newly introduced animated stickers, increased support for certain group functions, and many others.

However, all these features already exist on WhatsApp, but due to its recent change in privacy policy, WhatsApp faced a global backlash, forcing users to switch to Signal app.

Here are the new features:

'About' Section for Contacts