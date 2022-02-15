Sansad TV's YouTube Account Terminated for 'Violating Community Guidelines'

Sansad TV's YouTube account, which broadcasts Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings when Parliament is in session, has been “terminated for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines”.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Sansad TV's YouTube account, which broadcasts Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings when Parliament is in session, has been “terminated for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines”.
Twitter users posted photos of the message being flashed after attempts to access the channel.
Reportedly, Sansad TV's YouTube channel had been hacked and the name was changed to Ethereum. However, there is no clarity yet on the reason behind the termination that took place on Tuesday.
"Our policies aim to make YouTube a safer community while still giving creators the freedom to share a broad range of experiences and perspectives," YouTube's Community Guidelines state.
YouTube further adds that they enforce these Community Guidelines using a combination of human reviewers and machine learning, and apply them to everyone equally – regardless of the subject or the creator's background, political viewpoint, position or affiliation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)