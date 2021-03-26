Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G May Launch Next Week in India

Global tech giant Samsung could launch its new smartphone Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G next week in India, reported IANS. The device will be an addition to Samsung’s already popular premium smartphone ‘S’ series.
As of now, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G are the only 5G devices launched by Samsung in India. The launch of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be an addition to Samsung’s 5G portfolio in the country.
Samsung is likely to price the Galaxy S20 FE 5G aggressively under Rs 50,000, making it Samsung’s most affordable 5G flagship in India, reported IANS.
Samsung Galaxy F20 FE 5G is likely to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and will be available in 8GB +128GB variant. It will come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate.
The device will sport a triple-camera setup at the back with a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, a 12 MP wide-angle, and an 8 MP telephoto camera. At the front, it will have a 32 MP selfie camera.
(With inputs from IANS)
Published: 26 Mar 2021,02:04 PM IST