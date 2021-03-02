Samsung Galaxy M12 to Launch on 11 March

As per the information release on the official website, Galaxy M12 will come with 16.55 cm Infinity - V Display with 90Hz of refresh rate.

The device will feature a ‘True' 48MP quad camera along with a ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensor to capture detailed images with better clarity.

It will use an 8nm Exonos processor and will be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery.