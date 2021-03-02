Samsung Galaxy M12 to Launch on 11 March

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its new smartphone – Galaxy M12. The information was released by the company itself through a Galaxy M12 dedicated page on its official website.
As per the information release on the official website, Galaxy M12 will come with 16.55 cm Infinity - V Display with 90Hz of refresh rate.
The device will feature a ‘True' 48MP quad camera along with a ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensor to capture detailed images with better clarity.
It will use an 8nm Exonos processor and will be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery.
Galaxy M12 will be Samsung's third ‘M' series smartphone of the year.
The South Korean giant has been on a roll since the start of the year and has made a big impact in the affordable smartphone segment with the recently launched Galaxy M02, Galaxy M02s, and Galaxy A12 – all been priced under Rs 15,000.
Galaxy M series is very popular among millennial consumers and Gen Z since its launch in 2019.
Earlier this month, Samsung launched Galaxy M02 with a large 5000mAh battery, good camera, and a large screen, starting from Rs 6,999 (2GB+32GB variant) in India.
The latest Samsung Galaxy M02s has also created ripples in the entry-level segment.
(With inputs from IANS.)
Published: undefined