Samsung Galaxy A12 Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications

The new Galaxy A12 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is available in three colour variants – black, blue and white.

It houses a quad camera set-up at the back with 48MP primary camera, 5MP Ultra Wide camera, 2MP Macro camera and 2MP Depth camera. The selfie camera at the front is of 8MP.

Samsung Galaxy A12 uses Mediatek Helio P35 processor and is supported by Android 10 and One UI Core 2.5. It is powered by 5000mAh battery which comes with a 15W adaptive fast-charging technology.

Samsung’s Galaxy A12 will be available across all leading online and offline stores.

(With inputs from IANS)