Samsung Galaxy M02 Launched in India, Check Price, Specifications

Smartphone with a capacity of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 6,999. Whereas, the device with the storage capacity of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage will be available at Rs 7,499.

Earlier this month, Samsung launched its new budget smartphone 'Galaxy M02s' in the India market. After Galaxy M02s, this would be Samsung's second smartphone launched below Rs 10,000 this year.