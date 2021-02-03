Samsung Galaxy M02 Launched in India, Check Price, Specifications

South Korean tech giant Samsung launched Galaxy M02 on Tuesday, 2 February, in India. This smartphone is an addition to Samsung’s ‘M’ series.
Customers can avail a special discount of Rs 200 on Amazon.in for limited time as an introductory offer, the company said in a statement.
Smartphone with a capacity of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 6,999. Whereas, the device with the storage capacity of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage will be available at Rs 7,499.
Earlier this month, Samsung launched its new budget smartphone 'Galaxy M02s' in the India market. After Galaxy M02s, this would be Samsung's second smartphone launched below Rs 10,000 this year.
Samsung Galaxy M02 comes with 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display. It will use MediaTek 6739 processor and will be available in four color variants : Black, Blue, Red and Gray. It will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
Galaxy M02 sports a dual rear camera setup with 13MP main lens and 2MP macro sensor. The device offers a 5MP front-facing camera.
Samsung's Galaxy M portfolio did extremely well in India, helping the company rise to top ranking in the third quarter last year.
Samsung sold 15 million ‘M' series smartphones in India in 2020, with a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $2.5 billion.
(With inputs from IANS)
