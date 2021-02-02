Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Might Launch Soon in India, Check Details

The South Korean tech company Samsung might drop Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India. As per a report by Pricebaba, the device has appeared on Samsung India’s support page and has also been verified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The official website has listed Galaxy S20 5G as SM-G781B/DS. Whereas the model number for 4G variant was SM-G780FZBN. The support page for the 5G model doesn’t provide any specific information about the same, but can be considered as an indication for launch.