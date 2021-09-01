Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will launch at 12 noon on 1 September
(Photo: Twitter/@SamsungIndia)
South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its new smartphone Galaxy A52s 5G in India on Wednesday, 1 September. The new device will be an addition to Samsung's already popular smartphone line-up 'Galaxy A' series.
The launch event for Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is scheduled at 12 noon on Wednesday.
How to Watch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Launch in India Live?
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launch can be watched live online on Samsung India's official YouTube channel. It can also be livestreamed on Samsung India's official social media handles like Twitter, Facebook etc.
According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is expected to be available in two storage variants. The 6GB + 128GB variant is expected to be priced at Rs 35,999, while the 8GB + 128GB variant will be available at a price of Rs 37,499.
According to Samsung India's official tweet, the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone will be available in three colour variants: Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Violet.
It is expected to sport a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, reported Times of India.
The report further added that Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.
According the images available on Samsung's website, the phone will house a quad-rear camera setup.
As mentioned above, it is likely to be available in two storage variants: 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.
