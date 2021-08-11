Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch4, Buds2 Launched: Price, Specifications

Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor, which boasts a smaller and more compact design that doesn’t detract from measurement accuracy.

The new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis — so users can monitor their blood pressure, detect an AFib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level, and, for the first time, calculate their body composition.

The all-new Body Composition measurement tool gives users a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage.

Users will be able to choose from a wide range of guided workouts, enjoy Group Challenges with your friends and family, or set up a home gym by connecting your Galaxy Watch4 to Samsung Smart TV, where calorie counts and heart rate metrics appear on screen for easier tracking.

The Galaxy Watch4 series offers our most complete picture of your sleep patterns. The device detects the sounds of your snores as well.