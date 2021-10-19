Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro to Launch Soon: Check Expected Price & Specifications

Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro Launch expected soon
(Photo: mi.com)
Redmi is reportedly working on its new Note series smartphones, Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro. Company's General Manager Lu Weibing, further confirmed the news that the new Note series phone will launch soon, reported Live Mint
Meanwhile, a new leak by Chinese tipster Arsenal has revealed some information about the price range and specifications of the upcoming series. The tipster leaked the information on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo.
As per the new leak, Redmi Note 11 pro will be available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. These variants will be priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,050), CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 16,300), and CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700), respectively.
Whereas, Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available at a price of CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 21,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB.
Redmi Note 11
The leak, as reported by Gadgets360, suggests that Redmi Note 11 to sport a LCD display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
It is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor.
Moreover, it is expected to house a 50MP rear camera and 16MP selfie lens.
It is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery which will be supported by 33W fast charging.
Redmi Note 11 Pro
On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is expected to sport an OLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
It is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.
It may house a 108MP rear camera and 16MP selfie camera.
As per the leak, Redmi Note 11 Pro is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery which will be supported by 67W fast charging.
(With inputs rom Gadgets360)
