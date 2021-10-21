Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro to Launch on 28 October: Check Expected Price, Specs

Redmi Note 11 series will be launched on 28 October 2021.
(Photo: Redmi)
Chinese tech company Xiaomi will launch its Redmi Note 11 series on 28 October. The company shared the information about the launch on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo.
Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro models in the launch event. However, as per a report by Gadgets360, three models of Redmi Note 11 series: Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ are listed on the e-commerce website JD.com.
As per a recent leak by Chinese tipster Arsenal, Redmi Note 11 is expected to be available at a price of CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,050) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 16,300) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700) for 8GB RAM + 256GB.
The leak further suggests that Redmi Note 11 Pro will also be available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. These variants are likely to be priced at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700), CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 21,000), and CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,400), respectively.
Redmi Note 11 is expected to sport a LCD display with refresh rate of 120Hm while Note 11 Pro is expected to come with an OLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
Redmi Note 11 is expected to use MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, whereas, Note 11 Pro is likely to come with MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.
As per some reports, Redmi Note 11 is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera, and Note 11 Pro is likely to house 108MP primary lens.
Both the devices may sport a 16MP selfie camera.
Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery.
