Redmi 10 Prime to Launch in India Today: Here's How to Watch the Live Stream

There are no official details revealed by the company about price range of Redmi 10 Prime in India. However, as mentioned above, it is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi 10, which was launched last month at a starting price of $179 (approximately Rs 13,000) for 4GB + 64GB variant, reported Gadgets360. The report further added that 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at around $219 (approximately 16,000). It will be available on Amazon, Mi store and other leading stores.