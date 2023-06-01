Realme 11 Pro Series To Launch in India on 8 June: Features, Specs, Price & More

Realme 11 Pro Series launch date on 8 June. Features, specs, and other details.
(Photo: themobileindian.com)
Realme 11 Pro series is all set to be launched in India on 8 June 2023. Two variants, including Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+, will arrive in the country. Earlier, the Realme 11 Pro series was launched in China and now the series will be rolled out in international markets including India.
The Realme 11 Pro launch event will take place at 12 pm on 8 June and the live streaming of the event may be available on the official YouTube channel of the company. Interested users can purchase the handset online on Flipkart or the official website of the company.
Let us read about the features, specs, price, and other details of the upcoming smartphone Realme 11 Pro.
Here is the list of features and specs of the upcoming Realme 11 Pro smartphone.
AMOLED, 1B colors, HDR10+, 120Hz, 950 nits (peak).
Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7050 (6 nm).
Camera system includes 100 f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro).
16 MP selfie camera for video calling and selfies.
5000 mAh battery with 67W wired charging capability.
12GB RAM and 512GB storage.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.
Here is the list of features and specs of the upcoming Realme 11 Pro+ smartphone.
AMOLED, 1B colors, HDR10+, 120Hz, 950 nits (peak).
Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7050 (6 nm).
Camera system includes 200 MP, f/1.7, 23mm (wide), 1/1.4", 0.56µm, PDAF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 112˚ (ultrawide) 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro).
32 MP for video calling and selfies.
5000 mAh battery with 100W wired charging capability.
12GB RAM and 1TB storage.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.
