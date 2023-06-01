Realme 11 Pro Series To Launch in India on 8 June: Features, Specs, Price & More

Realme 11 Pro series is all set to be launched in India on 8 June 2023. Two variants, including Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+, will arrive in the country. Earlier, the Realme 11 Pro series was launched in China and now the series will be rolled out in international markets including India.

The Realme 11 Pro launch event will take place at 12 pm on 8 June and the live streaming of the event may be available on the official YouTube channel of the company. Interested users can purchase the handset online on Flipkart or the official website of the company.

Let us read about the features, specs, price, and other details of the upcoming smartphone Realme 11 Pro.