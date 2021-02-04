PUBG vs FAU-G: Why Did FAU-G’s Google Play Store Rating Drop?

FAU-G aka Fearless and United Guards was launched on Republic Day, 26 January and garnered mixed reactions. It has been barely a week since the launch and the popularity is already taking a nosedive .
Just after a week of its launch, FAU-G's rating has dropped on Google Play Store from 4.5 to 3.3 stars. The poor rating boils down to the fact that the final product does not match up to the hype.
What features do FAU-G lack?
The basic jump, duck and prone features are not available while playing the game. An auto-run feature is also missing, and players were quick to point that out.
“For a game that was being hyped as a PUB-G alternative, it’s utterly lacking. There are no guns, only hand to hand fighting. You just need to spam attack and there is 0 skill involved. Graphics are ok, but game lags when you move or turn. It’s unfinished and shouldn’t have been launched this early. There is not even multiplayer, which is a good thing. The single-player itself is so bad that I can’t imagine what a trainwreck multiplayer would be. And Galwan Valley reference is very immature,” one user reviewed on Google Play Store.
Multiplayer Option Unavailable: After the government banned PUBG Mobile, actor Akshay Kumar immediately announced FAU-G.
However, instead of offering a battle royale experience along with several weapons to choose from, FAU-G debuted with simpler gameplay that involved fist fights with enemy groups.“What I actually expected was that it will replace the position of PUBG. When I played it, I realised that it is the worst game I ever played in my life. This thing is really disappointing,” one of the users giving a one-star rating to FAU-G wrote on Google Play app.
Zero Thrill: Several gamers also complained about the game being too monotonous and boring. "I’m not being biased. But at least the starting of the game is so boring. I mean you just have to press the hit button. That’s it. No thrill. How much practical does it seem to you that the enemy is just looking at you while you are hitting their companions ? And believe me it is 1 v 10 combat !! Also the controls for moving sideways and backwards are trash. One of the 10 guys hit me if I opt to do anything else but press the hit button. The forward control is good. Waiting for survival mode," another user reviewed on Google Play Store giving the app 1-star rating.
‘Waiting for the next update': The company has claimed that with updates it will bring weapons, guns, battle royale mode, among others to the game, and make it interesting for the gamers out there.
