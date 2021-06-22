Why Was Battleground Mobile India Sending Signal to China Servers?

PUBG Mobile India aka Battlegrounds India has landed into a fresh controversy, after a user sniffed the data packets from the app and discovered that the app was reportedly sending signals to China servers located in Beijing on Monday, 21 June.

A report by IGN, a gaming news platform, claimed that the data sent and received by the Battlegrounds Mobile India APK are from China Mobile Communication servers in Beijing, the Tencent-run Proxima Beta in Hong Kong, as well as Microsoft Azure servers located in the US, Mumbai, and Moscow.

The report also claims that the app is sending signals to anti-cheat and cloud computing services run by Tencent, though it is not clear if these were also located in China.