PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India: Launch Date, Under-18 User Policy

Krafton has adopted the policy of stricter parental controls for gamers under 18 years of age. It said that gamers under the age of 18 will have to provide the mobile phone number of their parent or guardian to confirm that they are legally eligible to play the game.

"If you are under 18 years of age, you will be asked to provide the mobile phone number of your parent or guardian to confirm that you are legally eligible to play the game. If you are a parent or guardian and you believe your child with under 18 years of age has provided us with personal information without your consent, you can contact us and request your child’s information to be deleted from our system," reads the official website.

It further confirmed that the users below the age of 18 will be allowed to play the game for maximum of three hours a day, and will not be allowed to use paid service beyond Rs 7,000 in one day.