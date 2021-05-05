PUBG Mobile India: Expected In-Game Changes, Release Date

PUBG Mobile has some good news for its fans. The company released a new poster on its social media platforms, officially announcing the game’s relaunch as 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'.

Earlier, this week PUBG Mobile official YouTube channel on Friday, 30 April, uploaded a teaser video with the caption: 'All new PUBG Mobile coming to India.'

This video has been taken down by the company, as of now. However, some fans managed to see what the six-second video offered.

Although the teaser did not reveal much about the PUBG Mobile India launch date but it reiterated that the game is 'coming soon'.