PUBG Lite Shuts Down in India, Player Support to End on 29 May

Developers of PUBG Lite announced last month that the game will be permanently shut in India starting today, 29 April. The team announced that the first step in the termination process will be shutting down the lite.pubg.com webpage followed by end of service.

“Dear Players, We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end,” stated the PUBG Lite webpage last month.

As of 29 April, 10:30 am IST, PUBG Lite stopped working. This means that players will not be able to get into matches or spend their in-game currency anymore.