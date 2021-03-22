PUBG Corp Is Hiring in India: Is It Good News for Gamers?

PUBG Corporation has recently posted a new job listing on networking platform LinkedIn seeking an ‘Investment and Strategy Analyst’ for its Bengaluru office. While this job posting does not confirm whether the game is returning to India, it does hint at PUBG’s plan to expand in the country.
According to the listing that was posted on 18 March, the selected candidate will have to “support in key corporate strategic planning processes and support the process and global deal flow evaluation with respect to India and MENA regions” with a specific eye on “evaluation and analysis of M&A/Investment opportunities, including conducting gaming/entertainment/tech industry research and analysis”.
The company, however, has not officially confirmed its status in India.
Mobile gamers have been waiting for the return of the battleroyale game. However, with the new job listing , it seems that PUBG mobile is not done away with.
Earlier, a report suggested that Krafton did not start pre registrations for PUBG: New State in India as it is still in talks with the government regarding the ban on the app in the country.
A report by Sportskeeda suggests that Krafton is working hard to release PUBG mobile in India.
Sean Hyunil Sohn, Head of Corporate Development at Krafton told Sportskeeda, “I cannot tell the timing or anything because we don't know yet. But what I can tell you is, we care about the Indian market greatly and also that's how I get to know you and get to know friends in the Indian gaming industry now. So definitely, we will work hard to make it happen”.
Meanwhile, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting on 2 March 2021, said, “PUBG is an example of a violent game and the government will soon setup a Center for Excellence in gaming to teach and promote Indian cultural ethos in the game”.
