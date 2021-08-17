Why is Your Phone Battery Getting Exhausted So Easily?

Anmol Shah, 25, a resident of Delhi recently bought a new flagship phone which he claims to have an average uptime of only 8 hours even after changing the refresh rate to 60hz. "I do not consider myself an avid user since I don’t play any games and my most used apps are WhatsApp and Chrome," he told The Quint.

While there is a great deal of excitement for new smartphone processors and cameras, one major challenge continues to persist — the disappointing battery life of smartphones.

Kirti Rani, 28, a Pune-based engineer said, "Mobile devices serve as our digital wallets, our alarm clocks, our social hubs, our news portals, and in many ways, our lives are becoming centred around our devices, but be it Apple or OnePlus, none of the devices last more than 12-16 hours."