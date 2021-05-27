OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launch Date in India Revealed: Check Details

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to launch in June 2021 in India. Image used for representation purpose.
Popular smartphone brand OnePlus on Thursday, 27 May, confirmed the arrival of its new smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India. The launch of the device was teased in the official announcement of OnePlus' 'Summer Launch Event'.
OnePlus India on Thursday, tweeted an announcement regarding its Summer Launch Event. The link available on the tweet directs you to the Amazon page of the event. However, no detail about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G was available on Amazon. But, if you click on the 'Notify Me' tab, you get a mail that confirms the arrival of OnePlus Nord CE 5G. This information was confirmed by tipster Mukul Sharma on his Twitter handle.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be an expansion to OnePlus' already popular, affordable 'Nord' series. The smartphone said to be a successor of OnePlus Nord N10 5G, will reportedly sport the same design as Nord N10 5G. It is expected to come with triple rear camera setup, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm jack, and USB Type-C port.
However, no information is available about the price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone.
Recently, OnePlus also accidentally confirmed its upcoming smartphone model OnePlus Nord 2. It is considered to be a successor of OnePlus Nord, which was launched in July 2020 in India.
(With inputs from 91mobiles)
