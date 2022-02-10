OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Confirmed To Launch in India on 17 Feb: Check Price & Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G To launch in India on 17 February 2022.
(Photo: dailymultan.com)
India has been waiting for OnePlus to launch its budget friendly smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. Readers will be happy to know that their wish has finally come true. OnePlus is launching the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India on 17 February 2022.
The latest smartphone was teased online on Twitter by the company. OnePlus posted a teaser video that showcased the Nord CE 2 5G in a grey colour, as well as featuring a rectangular triple rear camera setup.
One can also tell that the smartphone has curved edges and will entail a punch hole front facing camera in the top left corner.
The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is meant to target the mid range buyer. Tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the specifications of the Nord 2 CE 5G online.
According to reports, the smartphone will feature a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.
Additionally, the phone may also contain the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.
For RAM and storage options, there are going to be plenty of options. There may be a combination of 6GB RAM with 128GB storage as well as 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Additionally, the smartphone may also run Android 12, based OxygenOS 12.
In terms of camera, the device is likely to feature a triple lens setup. The primary lens shall be a 64 megapixel sensor paired with an 8 megapixel ultra wide lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens.
As for the front camera, it is touted to have a 16 megapixel snapper.
For the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the expected price for the OnePlus Nord 2CE 5G is Rs 24,000.
For the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, the price is expected to be Rs 28,000 in India.
The device is expected to have two to three color options including black and green.
Readers will also be happy to know that OnePlus is also set to launch the OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus Y1S Edge in India soon.
Readers are advised to stay tuned to The Quint for regular updates on Oneplus.