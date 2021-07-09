Customers Cry Foul Over OnePlus 9's Poor App Performance

Sarthak Modi, 22, a resident of Ahmedabad, bought OnePlus 9 on the first day of its launch, but after using the phone for a month he says that the performance of native apps like WhatsApp and Instagram has been an absolute disaster.

"I had spent around Rs 50,000 to buy this flagship device. I also had to convince my parents. But, only a month after I bought the device, the performance of basic apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram has been super-slow," he said.