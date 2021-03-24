OnePlus 9 Vs OnePlus 9 Pro: Which Phone Should You Buy?

Ending the long wait, OnePlus finally launched its flagship phones – OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro at a virtual event on Tuesday, 23 March.
The latest series brings considerable improvements to the OnePlus 8 series for both the vanilla and Pro models.
The flagship models comes at a starting price of Rs 64,999 for Pro models compared to OnePlus 9’s standard price tag of Rs 49,999. Considering the Rs 15k price gap, here’s all you need to know about the specifications of the models.
OnePlus 9 Pro models have a slightly larger display than OnePlus 9 models due to the presence of smaller bezels. While both the devices offer a maximum refresh rate of 120 hertz, there are a few key advantages of the Pro models.
Pro devices support Quad HD plus resolution giving you much sharper and brighter details as compared to the Full HD plus feature offered by OnePlus 9. To sum up, the OnePlus 9 Pro has an overall better display than OnePlus 9 models.
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro devices are very similar when it comes to design and build. Both the models are packed with an aluminum frame, and a Gorilla Glass on the curved front and back .
What makes OnePlus 9 pro slightly better is that it officially has IP68 water and dust resistance, which gives the model extra protection from water and dust. However, OnePlus 9 does not offer this feature but the company said that OnePlus 9 models are water tight.
Pro devices are slightly more compact than the vanilla model, and also weighs a bit less. OnePlus 9 and Pro models weigh 192 grams and 197 grams respectively.
The OnePlus 9 has a 4,500mAh battery which is a similar capacity to that of the OnePlus 9 Pro.
A battery drain test performed by youtuber Tom the Tech Chap, reveals that OnePlus 9 gives better battery life as compared to OnePlus 9 Pro models.
According to the review, both the devices were used with Full HD resolution. The review concluded that OnePlus 9 gives 15 percent better battery life as compared to OnePlus 9 Pro devices.
The biggest difference comes on the camera front. OnePlus in a virtual launch event on Tuesday said that they have been working on Hasselblad to improve their colour science, to give the device more natural colours.
While both the devices will have Hasselblad camera, one significant difference is that the OnePlus 9 will have similar sensors to that of OnePlus 8 Pro.
Meanwhile, OnePlus 9 Pro has upgraded its cameras to Sony IMX789 sensor, which means if you use OnePlus 9 device you will lose out on the 8 MP telephoto shooter.
In terms of performance there’s no difference between the two devices. Both the devices are packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB variants.
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a price difference of Rs 15,000. If you're looking for a better and bigger display, an overall better camera and IP68 water and dust resistance then OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely worth your money.
However, if you're looking for a longer and powerful battery life for rough usage then OnePlus 9 might be a good option for you.
