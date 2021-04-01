Ola Unveils ‘Flying Car’, Pulls off Hilarious April Fool’s Prank

In a video he tweeted, several engineers along with Aggarwal are talking about the new product, its design specifications, and how it will work. While automotive engineer Nutwarlal Prasad attributes the car's excellence to its 'shark-fin wing motors', materials engineer Pooja Kaamkar claims the machine was made with 'new-age material using carbon fiber and titanium' obtained from various objects and locations including 'soft drink cans from Shivajinagar'. It can be easy to fall for these considering how legitimate the video looks, but don’t be fooled-- it most certainly is a prank.