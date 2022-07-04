Ola CEO Says Giving Tesla Special Treatment Isn’t in India’s Interest

Bhavish Aggarwal, the co-founder and CEO of Ola Cabs and Ola Electric, has weighed in on electric car maker Tesla entering the Indian market.

“Tesla is free to come in and put up a shop here and sell its cars, they just want to be treated differently from others, which I believe is not in the interests of India," he said in an interview with Financial Times.

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, has shown interest in entering the Indian market for a while now, but has not been able to strike a favourable deal with the government.