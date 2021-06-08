NYT, BBC, BuzzFeed and Other Major Websites Face Global Outage

(Image: The Quint)
Several major websites, including Financial Times, The New York Times, Bloomberg News, and BBC faced global outage on Tuesday, 8 June.
Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Stack Overflow, GitHub, gov.uk, Hulu, HBO Max, Quora, PayPal, Vimeo, and Shopify are also currently facing an outage. Other websites reported to be down include The Guardian, CNN, and Buzzfeed.
At 4:11 pm IST, The New York Times and BBC were restored and are working fine. Meanwhile, Financial Express, and many others continue to face an outage.
Reports of this large-scale outage came from many parts of the world, including Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States of America (USA), and India.
A glitch at Fastly, a popular CDN provider, is speculated to be the reason for the global outage, according to a product manager at Financial Times.
Meanwhile, Fastly has confirmed it’s facing an outage on its status website. “We’re currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services,” the firm said.
(This is a developing story, and will be updated shortly.)
