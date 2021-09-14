Nokia C01 Plus Launched in India: Check Price in India, Specifications

Nokia C01 smartphone is available at a price of Rs 5,999.
The Quint
Tech and Auto
Published:

Nokia C01 is priced at Rs 5,999

|

(Photo: Nokia.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nokia C01 is priced at Rs 5,999</p></div>

HMD Global on Monday, 13 September 2021, launched its new affordable smartphone 'Nokia C01 Plus'. The phone is a expansion of Nokia's 'C' series smartphone.

Also ReadNokia Launches 6 New Smartphones: Check Price, Specifications

Nokia C01 Plus: Price in India

Nokia C01 smartphone is available at a price of Rs 5,999. It is available across leading online and offline stores. Moreover, the company has also partnered up Jio to provide additional benefits to Jio customers. They can avail addition benefits worth Rs 4,000.

Also ReadNokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 Launched in India: Check Price, Specification

"With this new device, we are further strengthening our play and positioning of the Nokia C-series portfolio in the market that enables greater affordability, availability and accessibility of smartphones for consumers," said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Nokia C01 Plus: Specifications

  • Nokia C01 Plus is available in two colour variants: Blue and Grey

  • It sports a 5.45-inch HD display of 720x1440

  • It comes with a 5 MP camera at the back and 5 MP camera at the front

  • It sports a 3000mAh battery with 5V1A charging

  • Nokia C01 Plus comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. However, the storage is expandable up to 128GB (MicroSD).

  • Nokia C01 Plus uses Unisoc SC9863a 1.6Ghz Octa-core processor

  • It runs on Android 11 operating system

  • Other features include Accelerometer (G-sensor), Ambient light sensor, and Proximity sensor

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT