Nokia C01 Plus Launched in India: Check Price in India, Specifications

Nokia C01 is priced at Rs 5,999
HMD Global on Monday, 13 September 2021, launched its new affordable smartphone 'Nokia C01 Plus'. The phone is a expansion of Nokia's 'C' series smartphone.
Nokia C01 smartphone is available at a price of Rs 5,999. It is available across leading online and offline stores. Moreover, the company has also partnered up Jio to provide additional benefits to Jio customers. They can avail addition benefits worth Rs 4,000.
"With this new device, we are further strengthening our play and positioning of the Nokia C-series portfolio in the market that enables greater affordability, availability and accessibility of smartphones for consumers," said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global.
Nokia C01 Plus is available in two colour variants: Blue and Grey
It sports a 5.45-inch HD display of 720x1440
It comes with a 5 MP camera at the back and 5 MP camera at the front
It sports a 3000mAh battery with 5V1A charging
Nokia C01 Plus comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. However, the storage is expandable up to 128GB (MicroSD).
Nokia C01 Plus uses Unisoc SC9863a 1.6Ghz Octa-core processor
It runs on Android 11 operating system
Other features include Accelerometer (G-sensor), Ambient light sensor, and Proximity sensor
