Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 Launched in India: Check Price, Specification

The HMD Global-owned smartphone maker Nokia on Wednesday, 10 February, launched its two new smartphones in India – Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4.
The new Nokia 5.4 comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display and is supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It sports a quad camera setup with 48MP primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera at the front.
It comes with a storage capacity 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.
On the other hand, the new Nokia 3.4 comes with 6.39-inch HD+ screen and is supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. This one features a triple camera setup at the back with a 13 MP primary camera.
Nokia 3.4 will be available with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.
The Nokia 5.4 will be available on Flipkart from 17 February onwards in two storage variants – 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB, at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively.
Whereas, the Nokia 3.4 will be available on Amazon and Flipkart in 4GB+64GB storage variant at Rs 11,999 from 20 February onwards.
(With inputs from IANS.)
