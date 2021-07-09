'Excessive': News Broadcasters Association Moves HC Against IT Rules

The News Broadcasters Association, consisting of several major private television news broadcasters including India TV and Times Now, on Thursday, 8 July, has submitted a petition in the Kerala High Court against the new IT regulations that were introduced in February 2021.

The NBA's petition challenges Part III of the IT rules, concerning Code of Ethics and Procedure and Safeguards in relation to Digital Media, which the collective believes provides the authorities "unfettered, unbridled and excessive powers to regulate content of digital news media,” news agency PTI reported.

In the petition, the NBA suggested that the new digital rules go beyond the Information Technology Act of the Constitution, and are violative of Article 14 (equality before law) and 19(1)(g) (right to freedom to practise any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade or business) of the Constitution.