New Tata Safari 2021 Launch: What to Expect 

Tata has introduced some new features in the SUV, like updated tail lamp, bumpers and panoramic sunroof, exclusively for XT and XZ variants.
The SUV is based on Land Rover-derived omega architecture, which is initially expected to offer FWD system only and 4 x 4 version might launch at a later stage.
New Tata Safari will have a 2.0L FCA diesel engine similar to Harrier, which can provide power of 170 hp and 350 Nm torque, and will be available in both manual and automatic transmission.
The new Safari is around 63mm longer and 80mm taller than Harrier.
Some other features include JBL audio system, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, rear AC vent, EBD with ABS, cruise control, and adjustable driver’s seat.