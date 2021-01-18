New Tata Safari First Look Revealed: Check Launch Date, Features

TATA Motors is all set to launch the new Tata Safari in India on 26 January 2021. Tata Motors dropped a few images and a teaser of the upcoming SUV.

According to the previously leaked information, the Safari will be offered in XE, XM, XT and XZ variants with two seating configurations -- 6- and 7-seater.

The SUV will we be available in three different color variants - Daytona Grey, Orcus White and Royale Blue.