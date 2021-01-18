New Tata Safari First Look Revealed: Check Launch Date, Features

TATA Motors is all set to launch the new Tata Safari in India on 26 January 2021. Tata Motors dropped a few images and a teaser of the upcoming SUV.
According to the previously leaked information, the Safari will be offered in XE, XM, XT and XZ variants with two seating configurations -- 6- and 7-seater.
The SUV will we be available in three different color variants - Daytona Grey, Orcus White and Royale Blue.
Tata has introduced some new features in the SUV like updated tail lamp, bumpers and panoramic sunroof exclusively for XT and XZ variants.
Some other features include JBL audio system, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, rear AC vent, EBD with ABS, cruise control and adjustable driver’s seat. The new Safari is around 63mm longer and 80mm taller than Harrier.
New Tata Safari will have a 2.0L FCA diesel engine similar to Harrier which can provide power of 170 hp and 350 Nm torque, and will be available in both manual and automatic transmission. The SUV is based on Land Rover-derived omega architecture which is initially expected to offer FWD system only and 4 x 4 version might launch at a later stage.
Some of the popular rivals of the new Tata Safari are going to be Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus.
(With inputs from IANS)
Published: undefined